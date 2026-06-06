Close shave for 30 passengers as bus overturns in hilly section in Maharashtra's Beed

The incident took place when the bus going to Nanded from Pune overturned in the Kanifnath Ghat in Ashti tehsil, about 85 km away from Beed, at 4 am.

The accident occurred after the driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn.

"The vehicle veered off the road and overturned onto the side of the road, triggering panic among the passengers, most of whom were asleep at the time," an official said.