Close shave for 30 passengers as bus overturns in hilly section in Maharashtra's Beed

BEED: Thirty passengers travelling on board a private bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle overturned while negotiating a sharp bend in a hilly stretch in Beed district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place when the bus going to Nanded from Pune overturned in the Kanifnath Ghat in Ashti tehsil, about 85 km away from Beed, at 4 am.
The accident occurred after the driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn.
"The vehicle veered off the road and overturned onto the side of the road, triggering panic among the passengers, most of whom were asleep at the time," an official said.
After receiving the information a police team from the Ambhora police station rushed to the spot. Working alongside swift-acting local residents, authorities launched an immediate rescue operation.
A few passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident and were taken to a government hospital in Ahilyanagar, he said.
To ensure the travelers reached their destinations, the police arranged an alternative private bus for their transportation.
The overturned bus was later cleared from the roadside using cranes.