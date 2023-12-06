Climate change made 2011-20 wetter, warmer for India: WMO

DUBAI: Worsening climate change made the 2011-2020 decade wetter and warmer for India, a new report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) released at the UN climate conference here said on Tuesday.

“Compared to the state of climate reports the WMO publishes every year, the new report provides a long-term perspective and sustained trends from 2011 to 2020, which could help discern where the world is headed,” WMO deputy secretary general Elena Manaenkova said.

This report by WMO, the UN’s weather authority, also eliminates “variations” due to factors such as El Nino or La Nina which are periods of unusual warming and cooling of the waters of the equatorial Pacific Ocean that increase the chances for above-or below-average temperature or precipitation.

The provisional annual report for 2023, released at the ongoing climate change summit (COP28) here last week, said 2023 is set to be the warmest year on record. It was a “wet decade” over northwest India, Pakistan, China, and the southern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, the WMO, a specialised agency of the United Nations that covers weather, climate and water resources, said.