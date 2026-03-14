Cleaner air, better health: Delhi govt, IIT-M to study smog-eating road coatings to combat air pollution

CHENNAI: In a move to address urban air pollution, the Delhi Government on Friday partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to conduct a pilot study on the effectiveness of photocatalytic smog-eating surfaces.
The project, titled "Comprehensive Study on the Effectiveness of Photocatalytic Smog-Eating Surfaces, Specifically Utilising Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂) or Similar Safe Photocatalysts for Abatement of Air Pollution in Delhi," will focus on reducing key pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), both major contributors to urban smog.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Senior officials from the Department of Environment and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) attended the event.
The agreement was exchanged between CS Shankar Ram, Associate Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) at IIT-M, Somnath Chanda Roy of the institute's Department of Physics and Principal Investigator of the project, and senior Delhi government officials, including Environment Secretary Ramesh Bidhuri and Special Secretary Anand Tiwari.
Sirsa said the government was exploring scientific solutions that could help reduce pollution without disrupting economic activity. "Through this study with IIT-M, we aim to identify durable and affordable ways to apply smog-eating coatings on roads, buildings and urban surfaces. If evidence shows that such materials can reduce NO₂ and other pollutants, it could become an important tool in improving Delhi's air quality," he said.
Photocatalytic materials such as titanium dioxide activate under sunlight and trigger chemical reactions that convert harmful pollutants into less harmful compounds.
According to Somnath Chanda Roy, the research will begin with controlled laboratory testing in a smog chamber at IIT-M to measure pollutant reduction. "This will be followed by real-time field trials in Delhi on surfaces such as concrete, asphalt, glass, metal panels and roadways to evaluate durability and effectiveness under actual urban conditions," he said.
The study will also examine the feasibility of installing pollutant-removal panels made with titanium dioxide-based materials on rooftops or street-light poles, similar to solar panels.
Officials said the findings will guide future deployment of such technologies, particularly during peak smog months, as part of Delhi's broader strategy to improve air quality.