Cleaner air, better health: Delhi govt, IIT-M to study smog-eating road coatings to combat air pollution

Sirsa said the government was exploring scientific solutions that could help reduce pollution without disrupting economic activity. "Through this study with IIT-M, we aim to identify durable and affordable ways to apply smog-eating coatings on roads, buildings and urban surfaces. If evidence shows that such materials can reduce NO₂ and other pollutants, it could become an important tool in improving Delhi's air quality," he said.



Photocatalytic materials such as titanium dioxide activate under sunlight and trigger chemical reactions that convert harmful pollutants into less harmful compounds.



According to Somnath Chanda Roy, the research will begin with controlled laboratory testing in a smog chamber at IIT-M to measure pollutant reduction. "This will be followed by real-time field trials in Delhi on surfaces such as concrete, asphalt, glass, metal panels and roadways to evaluate durability and effectiveness under actual urban conditions," he said.



The study will also examine the feasibility of installing pollutant-removal panels made with titanium dioxide-based materials on rooftops or street-light poles, similar to solar panels.



Officials said the findings will guide future deployment of such technologies, particularly during peak smog months, as part of Delhi's broader strategy to improve air quality.