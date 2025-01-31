Class 9 Kerala boy dies by suicide, mother says he was made to lick toilet seat, head flushed by schoolmates

CHENNAI: The mother of a 15-year-old boy who recently died by suicide in Kerala's Ernakulam claimed that persistent bullying and physical assault by his classmates had led him to take the step. She said her son was forcibly taken to the washroom in his school, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed down while the toilet was flushed.

The victim, identified as Mihir Ahammed, a Class 9 student of Global Public School in Thiruvaniyoor, Ernakulam, died by suicide on January 15 by jumping from the 26th floor of the apartment building his family resided at in Thripunithara, Kochi.

Deeply saddened and shocked by their son's death, his parents, through conversations with his friends and social media messages, discovered that he was subjected to ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a group of students at school and on the school bus.

Mihir's mother, Rajna PM, in a letter shared on her Instagram, said, "Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day. He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. These acts of cruelty broke him in ways we cannot fathom,” she wrote.

She also claimed that Mihir was being bullied for his skin colour and shared a screenshot of an accused student's Instagram story, which showed him talking about the teen's death using insensitive language. Another screenshot she shared described a 'game' Mihir was asked to play. He was made to spread his fingers out and a knife, not a pencil, would be used to hit between the gaps.

When the parents approached the school authorities, they were reportedly informed that the matter had been forwarded to the police. However, Rajna has alleged that the school was attempting to cover up the incident to protect its reputation.

She also said there were reports of the school intimidating the students and an Instagram page titled 'Justice for Mihir' made by his friends was deleted.

Rajna has submitted a detailed petition to the Chief Minister's office and the DGP's office, urging an immediate and impartial investigation into her son's death. A formal complaint has been filed, and an FIR has been registered at Hill Palace police station, she said in her letter.

Further, she also alleged that Mir was harassed by the vice principal of Kochi's GEMS Modern Academy where he had previously studied.

Stating that she has complete faith in the legal system, Rajna has urged the public to support her fight for justice "not just for Mihir, but for every child who dreams of a safe and supportive environment to learn and grow."



(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)