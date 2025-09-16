Class 9 girl ends life after 'rape' by trainee cop in UP's Pratapgarh, FIR lodged

LUCKNOW: A Class 9 student here ended her life after allegedly being raped by a trainee constable who lived in her neighbourhood, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been booked for the offence, they said.

The incident took place on Monday in the Sangipur police station area of the district, where the 14-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house in the evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.

Citing the complaint, Rai said the girl was lured by the accused with a promise of marriage.

He said an FIR has been registered against the accused constable who is undergoing training in Mau district. A police team has been dispatched to Mau to take the accused into custody.