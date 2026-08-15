Class 12 Jaipur boy dies after patties at school canteen; probe panel set up

JAIPUR: A 17-year-old Class 12 student in Jaipur's Jhotwara area died under suspicious circumstances, following which the government formed a committee for a probe.
School Education Minister Madan Dilawar told reporters on Friday that a committee has been constituted in the matter to conduct a detailed probe.
"A committee has been constituted. It will find out the reasons behind the death. It will check the food samples and whether the student brought something else from home or he had some other physical illness," Dilawar told reporters.
The deceased was identified as Prince Soni, a resident of Brijmandal Colony in Jhotwara and a student of Maharana Pratap School, Assistant Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar said.
The student's family had created a protest at the school on Thursday, alleging that Prince fell ill after eating a patty at the school canteen and later collapsed unconscious in his classroom on Wednesday.
The family alleged that the school administration did not take him to hospital and kept him on the premises for around 45 minutes before the family arrived and took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The police said they reached the school and recorded statements of students and teachers regarding the incident.
According to the family, Prince had not brought lunch to school on Wednesday and went to the canteen with his friends, where they ate patties.
The family alleged that Prince vomited soon after eating the patty and his condition deteriorated. He then returned to his classroom and informed a teacher that he was feeling unwell before collapsing.
The teacher informed the school administrator, following which Prince was taken to another room, the family said.
The family alleged that the school administration continued asking them to bring a four-wheeler to the school instead of taking the student to hospital.
The family eventually reached the school and took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.