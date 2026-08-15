Class 12 Jaipur boy dies after patties at school canteen; probe panel set up

School Education Minister Madan Dilawar told reporters on Friday that a committee has been constituted in the matter to conduct a detailed probe.

"A committee has been constituted. It will find out the reasons behind the death. It will check the food samples and whether the student brought something else from home or he had some other physical illness," Dilawar told reporters.

The deceased was identified as Prince Soni, a resident of Brijmandal Colony in Jhotwara and a student of Maharana Pratap School, Assistant Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar said.