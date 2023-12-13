Class 11 JEE aspirant beaten to death in Kota; suspects detained

KOTA: A Class 11 IIT-JEE aspirant was beaten to death at Indira Vihar area in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Tuesday. Some of the suspects were detained and are being interrogated. However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the 17-year-old deceased, identified as Satyaveer alias Rajveer alias Ronak, had been preparing for IIT-JEE in a coaching institute in Kota for around two years. He was at a tea stall late on Monday evening when some youth, reportedly students undergoing coaching, attacked him with iron rods and chains.

A shopkeeper in the area said he saw some youth chasing him with iron rods and chains and attacked him. Despite being injured in the attack, the boy went to his room where his condition deteriorated, following which he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

His body is kept in the New Medical College Hospital’s mortuary for the autopsy to be conducted after arrival of his family from UP’s Gorakhpur.