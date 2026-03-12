Class 1 student falls through crack on school bus floor, run over by rear wheels

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday when a bus of RBS School was dropping off children at their homes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Aditya said the accident took place in the Etmadpur police station area when the floor of the moving bus suddenly gave way.

The girl, Naina, fell through the damaged portion of the floor onto the road and was run over by the vehicle's rear wheels, he said. The bus was stopped after other children raised an alarm, but the driver fled.

Police have taken the bus into custody and sent the body for a post-mortem, the officer added.