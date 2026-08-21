CJP's Saurav Das in Delhi HC for action against Mitra for putting his residential details in public

The plea sought a direction to X and Google to take down the content revealing the information.

Das, in his plea, said he has been living in a rented room in Greater Kailash here since last year and the defendants have unlawfully discovered, recorded, published and repeatedly disseminated his residential address and other personal details including his background, particulars of his parents and sexuality.

He claimed that some of the defendants trespassed the shared residential premises and recorded its interiors and published the footage on social media platform X.