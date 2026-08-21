CJP's Saurav Das in Delhi HC for action against Mitra for putting his residential details in public

NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking action against commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra and several other law portals and media platforms for allegedly putting his residential details in public domain.
In his suit, Das has sought protection of his right to privacy, dignity and security and damages for alleged violation of his privacy rights.
The plaintiff has sought permanent and mandatory injunction against Iyer, X, Google and several law portals and media platforms from publishing, circulating or disclosing his residential details and direction to them to remove and disable public access to the videos and posts giving such details.
The plea sought a direction to X and Google to take down the content revealing the information.
Das, in his plea, said he has been living in a rented room in Greater Kailash here since last year and the defendants have unlawfully discovered, recorded, published and repeatedly disseminated his residential address and other personal details including his background, particulars of his parents and sexuality.
He claimed that some of the defendants trespassed the shared residential premises and recorded its interiors and published the footage on social media platform X.
Das relied on various videos posted on social media and claimed that by reason of his journalistic work, disclosures made in the public interest and political engagement, he has been subjected to violent threats and targeted hostility even in the past.
He said repeated disclosure and amplification of his precise residential address creates a real and foreseeable risk of his being subjected to violence at and around his home.