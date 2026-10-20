CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move Delhi HC against judicial custody

In their petition, Das and Ranka assailed the special magistrate's order remanding them in two days' judicial custody in violation of the legal procedure and their 'Right to Liberty' under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Contending that the order is illegal, arbitrary and liable to be set aside, their petition asserted that Das and Ranka continue to remain in custody for six days despite submitting the required sureties multiple times.

"The mandatory procedure under Section 140 BNSS was not followed for rejecting the Surety showing complete misapplication of the law in the impugned order. That delay and obstruction in the acceptance and verification of sureties frustrates the very purpose of release," the plea said.

"The Ld. SEM has arbitrarily exercised their powers to extend judicial custody of the petitioners under Section 135(3) BNSS. This is because the basis of judicial custody is 'in default of execution of the bond'.

However, the basis is incorrect in view of the petitioner's sureties produced on 19.10.2026 being in accordance with law," it added.