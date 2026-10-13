CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained near Jantar Mantar; Dipke says 'cannot de-notify resistance'

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police," Dipke said.

He said Ranka, Das, Shinde and other team members had been detained.

"You cannot denotify the resistance," he added, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.