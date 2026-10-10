CJP’s Jantar Mantar 2.0: Stringent traffic curbs at multiple points across Delhi

Police personnel were out in large numbers across the capital, manning barricades and keeping a close watch on vehicular movement as security was stepped up ahead of the demonstration. The heightened security comes amid traffic curbs, metro restrictions, train cancellations and a mobile internet suspension in parts of the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of disruptions around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk and other key intersections in central Delhi. The diversions, which began at 6 am, will be regulated according to the prevailing law and order situation.

According to the traffic advisory, the affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and Windsor Place.