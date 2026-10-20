CJP's Dipke thanks Delhi Ramlila organisers for 'free publicity' over cockroach effigy

“Thank you for the free publicity,” Dipke said in reaction to the development.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh also reacted to the controversy, describing it as a “tamasha” (drama).

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the annual event in Pitampura, has said the cockroach effigy is intended to symbolise filth and dirt and promote cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

Committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel has maintained that the decision was not politically motivated and was intended to convey the message of the victory of good over evil while highlighting the importance of cleanliness.