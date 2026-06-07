CJP's agitation to continue until Union minister Pradhan resigns: Abhijeet Dipke

Speaking to reporters here, Dipke also claimed that the protest organised under the CJP's banner at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday was largely successful, with around 7,000 people participating in it. The movement would now expand nationwide, he added.

The CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

Dipke reached his residence in the MIDC Waluj area in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Sunday morning and was welcomed by his family members.