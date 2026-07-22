CJP urges Wangchuk to end fast, says agitation will continue; Dipke asks PM to break silence

In a public letter addressed to Wangchuk, the CJP requested him to prioritise his health while pledging to carry forward the campaign for "examination justice".

"With great respect and gratitude, we request you to please end your fast. Your sacrifice has inspired thousands of students across the country," the letter said.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 25 days in support of students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.