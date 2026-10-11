CJP vows to intensify stir; 200 held on day 2 of protests; SC says there will be no illegal detention

On its part, the Delhi Police said the "preventive arrests" were made following "all due legal procedures" and that the leaders were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt, on Sunday.

"A bail bond as surety bond of Rs 50,000 was filed for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court," it said.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday claimed he was "kidnapped" from his residence by people in plain clothes and taken to different police stations ahead of the planned protest in Delhi on October 10.

In a video posted on X, Rathee said around 20 people in plain clothes entered his house around 7 am on Saturday while he was sleeping.

He claimed they took him away before he could ask who they were.

Rathee said he was taken to different police stations and was not allowed to contact his lawyer or access a phone for around 22-23 hours. He also claimed he sustained injuries while being taken out of his bedroom.

"I was not detained, I was kidnapped," he said, describing his experience and questioning the manner in which he was taken from his residence.

The Supreme Court said people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that the Delhi Metro functions in accordance with its normal schedule, and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law-and-order conditions.

The court also asked Mehta to ensure that lawyers, journalists and others are not impeded in discharging their professional duties.

"Internet facilities shall remain undisturbed, as per law.... When we are saying internet facilities shall remain undisturbed, we are not taking away the powers under the Information Technology Act.

"There shall not be illegal detention, save and except by procedure established by law, particularly with regard to assemblage of people beyond the area within which it (section 163 of the BNSS) is imposed," the bench said.