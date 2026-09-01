SC quashes all FIRs against CJP protestors, Sept 5 march called off

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appeared before the bench and read out a statement on behalf of the group.

"As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today's order. I also thank the Court for this decision and the learned counsel on both sides, Ms. Vrinda Grover and the Solicitor General, for their efforts," Das said.

The bench recorded the statements of the solicitor general and Das and said it has invoked its extraordinary powers keeping in mind the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case. It expressed the hope that both sides will abide by their promises.

During the hearing, Mehta informed the court that the Centre is committed to honour assurances given to the CJP that the police in Delhi and other states would not pursue the FIRs registered in connection with the protests.

The solicitor general also told the court that the Union of India is committed to other assurances as well, including compensation to the families.