CJP to launch 'kya bolti public' campaign next month, says Dipke

“During the ‘kya bolti public’ campaign, we will get to know what people think of the present situation in the country and what the issues they face are,” he said.

Describing Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the biggest achievement of the students' agitation, Dipke said, “The fear which this government created in the last 10-12 years in the minds of people has now ended.” “People will now come onto the streets. Today, they have sought resignation of one person; tomorrow they will demand resignations of others,” he said.

“CJP will operate as per Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru’s vision for a developed India,” Dipke said. “Our ideology is the same as the Constitution of India,” he added.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and other representatives were also present at the press conference.

Protests led by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month over the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities led to Pradhan resigning as the Union education minister.