CJP to hold Tiranga march at Connaught Place amid security curbs

The march, announced amid a stand-off with Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was called after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) said Central Park would remain shut on Friday and Saturday, while a Delhi Police officer pointed out that Connaught Place is not a designated site for protests, indicating yet another showdown with the demonstrators.

Delhi Police urged people to stay away from the CJP march, but said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

"If we announce 100 places, will Narendra Modi shut down all 100 places?" Dipke said, responding to NDMC's announcement.

He also questioned Delhi Police: "Why does Delhi Police have a problem with waving the Tiranga?"

The NDMC cited "administrative reasons" behind the two-day park closure.

In a statement on Thursday, the police cited prohibitory orders in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas. It, however, added that a limited number of people could be allowed to participate in a symbolic display of patriotism.