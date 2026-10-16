CJP Tiranga march: Delhi Police allows flag-waving by select group, urges public to stay away

In a statement issued on Thursday, police cited prohibitory orders in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas, while indicating that a limited number of people could be allowed to participate in the symbolic display of patriotism.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in the area to maintain peace and tranquillity and protect human lives as well as public and private properties, the statement said.

Security has been stepped up at several locations as a precautionary measure, including in the Jhandewalan area along Rani Jhansi Road, where Dipke is staying.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday urged people to join the "Lehra do Tiranga" march carrying the national flag at Central Park, Connaught Place, on Friday amid a stand-off with Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP has appealed to the public through social media and a press conference to assemble at Central Park at 5 pm on October 16 with tricolour flags.