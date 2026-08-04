CJP supports students protesting exam irregularities in Jharkhand, agitator launches hunger strike

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he spoke with student leaders through video call on Sunday night.

"Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands," Dipke said in a social media post.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto launched a hunger strike at the protest site in Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here around 10 pm on Sunday, demanding a proper probe by federal agencies into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC exam, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests.

Before launching his hunger strike, he told reporters that the "lackadaisical attitude" of both the central and the state governments over the alleged irregularities was demoralising students, youths and aspirants. "I am beginning a hunger strike to keep students motivated," he said.