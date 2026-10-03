CJP stresses non-violence, urges citizens to join Oct 10 Delhi protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been demanding Kumar's resignation, citing alleged irregularities in the electoral processes and the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In a statement released here on Saturday, CJP founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke said citizens and movement members from every corner of the country would converge in New Delhi and launch a mass protest at Jantar Mantar if Kumar did not step down.

"If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10," Dipke said.