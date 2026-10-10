CJP stir against CEC: Delhi Police detains around 200 protestors

Sources said the 200 protestors were detained across the New Delhi area, where police are using drones to monitor movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has also been detained by the Delhi Police from Sector 56 in Gurugram, the sources said.

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said over 600 people with criminal records were detained across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures.