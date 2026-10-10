CJP protest:Plea in SC alleges violation of court order, seeks contempt action against authorities

The petition, filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has arrayed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other as party respondents.

The plea alleged that authorities have continued with the closure of metro stations in the national capital despite the top court's October 9 direction.

It said these restrictions have crippled public life and caused hardships to the public.

The petition has referred to the apex court's October 9 order, which was passed while hearing a separate petition against the closure of 57 metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest.