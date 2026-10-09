CJP protest: Security stepped up at Noida-Delhi borders, BSF deployed; office-goers worried

The protest has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in election-related processes.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida commuting to Delhi and Gurugram expressed concerns over possible traffic congestion, diversions and delays due to heightened security arrangements ahead of Saturday's protest.

While some said they might seek leave or work from home, others feared that switching from Metro services to private vehicles could make their daily commute more difficult.

At the Chilla border, personnel from the Noida and Delhi police, along with BSF jawans, have been deployed as part of heightened security arrangements.