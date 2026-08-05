CJP protest: SC says youngsters need to be pacified, law enforcement must show restraint

"One young man has died. If the government bends backwards in a matter concerning the national capital, will it not set a precedent in Rajasthan? There also the government will bend backwards to accommodate students. Tomorrow, if degree college students in Lucknow have some demand and start pelting stones at buses, will the government in Uttar Pradesh also bend backwards?" he submitted.

Responding to his submission, the CJI said even if some "misguided elements" indulge in stone-pelting, youngsters are required to be pacified and counselled.

"They need advice and counselling. Any aggressive approach from the side of the mighty State may socially aggravate the situation and precipitate further violence. That needs to be avoided," the CJI said.