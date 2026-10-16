CJP protest: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against NDMC order shutting down Central Park

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to entertain the plea and said, "We hope better sense will prevail on everyone. Small shopkeepers earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face."

Justice Bagchi observed that the various issues surrounding the protest, including the right to protest, the proposed selling of 'mungfali' and concerns over law and order, were interconnected.

"Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell 'mungfali', someone wants law and order. All these are related," Justice Bagchi said.

The court could exercise its constitutional jurisdiction if the situation resulted in business losses.

"If there's loss of business, we will exercise our powers under Constitutional jurisdiction. Let's cross that bridge when it comes," Justice Bagchi said.