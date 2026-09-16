CJP protest: SC refuses reconstitution of panel to probe 'police excesses', says allegations mere conjecture

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the committee has been constituted to assist it with the highest standards of fairness and transparency and with a dispassionate approach.

The High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) is not created to espouse the causes of one or the other party before the court, the bench said in the order dated September 10 that was uploaded online on Tuesday.

"We are not inclined to effect any alteration in the constitution of the Committee, particularly where the prayer for such reconstitution proceeds on nothing more than conjecture and preconceived notions, articulated even before the HPEC has embarked upon its enquiry," the bench said.

The top court asked the HPEC to proceed with its enquiry into issues pertaining to the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, as well as the issue of excessive violence and destruction of property occasioned on either side.