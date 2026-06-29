CJP protest: Dipke slams Centre's 'apathy' towards student suicides; Wangchuk's fast enters day 2

In a series of posts on X, Dipke named students - Pradeep Meghwal, Aakansha Chaturvedi, Amaira Kumar and Kahaan Patel, saying their families were being made to "beg for justice". He alleged that no government representative had contacted them to express regret over the deaths of their children.

"I really don't understand how people in power can be not just so indifferent, but so arrogant that they don't even feel the need to reach out to families who have lost their children," Dipke said.

"You can't bring their children back, but the very least you can do is express regret and apologise to their families. Is that too much to ask?" he added.