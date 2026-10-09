CJP protest: Delhi Police requests DMRC to shut 57 metro stations

In a letter on Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Rajneesh Gupta said the frequency of metro trains passing through the stations may also be reduced on October 10, depending on the situation.

The restrictions have been proposed in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The 57 stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, INA, Hauz Khas, Azadpur, Jamia Millia Islamia, Shaheen Bagh, Welcome and Rohini West.

Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.