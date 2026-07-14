CJP protest day 25: Wangchuk in 'immense pain', refuses to end fast without dialogue

According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the fast, and his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in "immense pain".

"He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue,'" Dipke said in a post on X.