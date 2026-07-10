CJP protest day 21: Wangchuk says hunger has 'stabilised', warns against any attempt to remove him

"I don't know why they should try to remove me. I am here willingly and there is no threat to my life. If they remove me, it will be a violation of our rights," he said.

"We are holding a peaceful protest. The country and the world are watching the state of our democracy. This is not a favour. It is our right. We have the right to hold a peaceful protest under Article 19, and I hope that right continues to be respected," he added.

Wangchuk said he was continuing the fast in support of students seeking accountability over alleged examination irregularities as well as to press for an early resolution of issues concerning Ladakh.

"I am standing here in support of the students, for accountability in issues related to education. The issue of Ladakh has also progressed through talks, and now it should be brought to a conclusion. The Monsoon Session is a very good time to finalise it," he said.

Referring to the student suicides -- allegedly linked to the NEET-UG cancellation in May -- Wangchuk said the protest aimed to ensure that such incidents were not repeated.

"As you know, 20 students have committed suicide. It should not happen that next year the number rises to 40 or 80. We are sitting here to prevent such situations," he said.