CJP marks 'first victory' after Pradhan's resignation, Dipke says two demands remain

Pradhan's resignation sparked scenes of celebration at Jantar Mantar, where students and members of the CJP hailed it as the first major victory of their 36-day agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, even as they vowed to continue the protest until their remaining demands are met.

Addressing the protesters, Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned and this is the proof that if you don't get scared, you can win."

"You should not be scared to speak in a democracy. Only if you raise your voice, they will stay in line because they are sitting in power because of us," the CJP founder said.

Dipke, however, made it clear that the agitation would continue.

"We have two more demands. We will not go like that. We are cockroaches. Once it enters, it does not leave. Only one resignation has happened for now. Don't mess with the cockroach," he said.