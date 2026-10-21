CJP leaders withdraw from Delhi HC plea challenging their judicial custody

Justice Subramonium Prasad told the counsel appearing for the CJP co-conveners to await the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the SEM later in the day, and approach the appellate court if their grievance continues.

While permitting Das and Ranka to withdraw the case, the judge clarified that he has not made observations on the merit of the matter.

During the hearing, the court orally observed that a petition under Article 226 of the Constitution was not an appropriate remedy in this case.