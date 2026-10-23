CJP leaders vow to continue SIR protest, say Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign

The remarks came after the two leaders appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg police station in connection with separate cases registered against them.

"The movement continues. We are custodians of this platform which has been given to us by the people of this country. We are just trying to do our best. The movement continues even when we are in jail," Ranka told reporters after appearing before the SEM.

"We have learnt a lot of things about ourselves and the way the regime is working, and we will change and evolve in the necessary manner," he said, adding that the next steps would be announced once finalised.

Ranka said they were waiting for the Crime Branch to inform them of the date for the next hearing.

Das said the future course of the movement would be decided collectively, emphasising that it had support beyond the CJP.

"Everyone will decide together. It is a collective call. Not just CJP, a lot of people are with the movement. Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign," he said.