‘What law have I broken?’: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke detained en route to CP protest

During the interaction, police told Dipke he could not go to New Delhi and was being detained. He questioned the action, asking what law he had violated.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke’s residence in Jhandewalan and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The police action came amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the proposed protest.