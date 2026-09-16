CJP inspects Noida govt school, flags poor facilities; admin rejects closure claim

"The statement currently being circulated on social media, attributed to the party spokesperson, is completely false; therefore, it is categorically denied," he said.

He further said, "All schools in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district are operating in accordance with the schedule prescribed by the administration and the department concerned; no order or decision regarding the closure of any school has been issued."

Das questioned the alleged restrictions on access to government schools, particularly in view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's earlier invitation to citizens to visit and inspect such institutions.

At the school it inspected, CJP said it documented the condition of toilets and raised concerns over their upkeep. Das also highlighted non-teaching duties assigned to teachers, including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral-roll work and Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties, which he said added to their responsibilities beyond classroom teaching.