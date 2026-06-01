CJP founder to return to India on June 6, launch 'peaceful protest' seeking Pradhan's resignation

In a video released on Instagram and X, Dipke called on supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students to join the protest in Delhi.

“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he said.

Dipke, who is presently in Boston where he just finished a master’s course in public relations, also urged CJP supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on June 6 on his return.

“I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport, and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to seek permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said.