CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke falls sick, doctors advise him to take rest

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has fallen sick and has been advised rest by a doctor, who examined him at his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday.
Dipke's blood pressure is slightly low and he has been suffering from vomiting and loose motions, the doctor said.
In the morning, when Dipke he felt uneasy when he was meeting people in the parking area of his residence.
He came down to meet a group of individuals waiting for him in the parking area at 11.45 am. But he felt restless and went to the rear area of his residence, where he vomited.
Without speaking to media persons, he retired to his house upstairs.
After that, doctors were called to examine him, said his father Bhagwan Dipke.
Dr Vishal Lahane visited their residence and examined Dipke.
Talking to reporters later, the doctor said, "Dipke's blood pressure is slightly low at 100/60 level. He has been feeling uneasy and nauseating since morning because of stress and anxiety. He vomited a couple of times and has been suffering from loose motions."
He has been given intravenous (IV) fluids and suggested to take rest for the day, he said.
"He does not have a fever as of now and he will recover if he takes rest," Dr Lahane said.
If his health condition does not improve, we will go for a blood test, and further line of treatment will be decided based on the report, he added.
During the protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dipke on July 25 said he had been diagnosed with typhoid. Dipke had said he had been unwell for the past few days and was currently undergoing treatment.