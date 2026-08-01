CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke falls sick, doctors advise him to take rest

Dipke's blood pressure is slightly low and he has been suffering from vomiting and loose motions, the doctor said.

In the morning, when Dipke he felt uneasy when he was meeting people in the parking area of his residence.

He came down to meet a group of individuals waiting for him in the parking area at 11.45 am. But he felt restless and went to the rear area of his residence, where he vomited.