CJP condemns Dhruv Rathee's detention, says 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' begins

The outfit demanded that he and hundreds of other youths, who were detained while still on their way to the Jantar Mantar protest site, be released immediately.

In a statement, the CJP termed the detention a part of an "aggressive, citywide government crackdown designed to silence democratic dissent regarding electoral roll irregularities."

"The CJP demands the immediate and unconditional release of Rathee, and the hundreds of other citizens and student activists currently held in custody," it said.

"Jantar Mantar 2.0 has begun. Gyanesh Kumar, your time of facilitating vote chori is over," the outfit that was born online and was instrumental in ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation weeks ago said on X.