CJP condemns Dhruv Rathee's detention, says 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' begins

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday condemned the detention of influencer-activist Dhruv Rathee from his Gurugram house and announced the beginning of its "Jantar Mantar 2.0" protest.
The outfit demanded that he and hundreds of other youths, who were detained while still on their way to the Jantar Mantar protest site, be released immediately.
In a statement, the CJP termed the detention a part of an "aggressive, citywide government crackdown designed to silence democratic dissent regarding electoral roll irregularities."
"The CJP demands the immediate and unconditional release of Rathee, and the hundreds of other citizens and student activists currently held in custody," it said.
"Jantar Mantar 2.0 has begun. Gyanesh Kumar, your time of facilitating vote chori is over," the outfit that was born online and was instrumental in ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation weeks ago said on X.
The CJP has issued a 12-point advisory for protesters, emphasising peaceful conduct, caution against provocation and adherence to lawful directions.
"Maintain peace at all times. Do not engage in violence, physical confrontations, threats or intimidation, irrespective of provocation," it said.
The guidelines ask participants not to damage public or private property, engage in stone-pelting or arson, or attempt to breach barricades. The agitators were also urged not to carry sticks, stones, inflammable substances or other objects that could be used to injure people, and to keep access clear for ambulances, fire engines and other emergency vehicles.
The organisation cautioned protesters against communal slurs, hate speech and personal attacks on officials, police, journalists or members of the public. It urged them not to circulate unverified claims, misleading videos or rumours that could incite panic or hostility.
"Beware of provocation and infiltration," the advisory said, asking participants not to join anyone encouraging violence, vandalism or unlawful activity and to inform a designated CJP coordinator and, where safe, the police.
The guidelines advised protesters to document incidents only when safe and lawful, move away from confrontations if tensions escalate, help vulnerable people reach safety and keep emergency contacts handy.
"Follow lawful instructions and know your rights. Remain calm during police interactions. Do not resist physically. If detained, ask for the reason and seek legal assistance," CJP said.
"No individual can be allowed to hijack a peaceful protest. Our conduct must reflect our cause," it added.
The advisory ended with the message: "Peaceful protest. Constitutional rights. Responsible citizenship."