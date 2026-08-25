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CJP announces Sept 5 protest march in Delhi

However, the police said they have not received any requests for a protest march from the CJP. “We have not received any request letter so far. If we receive any request, we will review it accordingly,” a police source said.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke meets supporters during the protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a day after clash erupted during the 'Sansad Chalo' march, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet DipkePTI
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NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to convince the outfit to withdraw its 36-day agitation against examination irregularities.

The march, to be held on Teachers’ Day, will begin at India Gate and proceed towards the Delhi Police Headquarters, the CJP announced in a statement.

However, the police said they have not received any requests for a protest march from the CJP. “We have not received any request letter so far. If we receive any request, we will review it accordingly,” a police source said.

The CJP said the march would be led by families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, and those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

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Cockroach Janta Party
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