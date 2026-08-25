CJP announces Sept 5 protest march in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to convince the outfit to withdraw its 36-day agitation against examination irregularities.
The march, to be held on Teachers’ Day, will begin at India Gate and proceed towards the Delhi Police Headquarters, the CJP announced in a statement.
However, the police said they have not received any requests for a protest march from the CJP. “We have not received any request letter so far. If we receive any request, we will review it accordingly,” a police source said.
The CJP said the march would be led by families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, and those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.