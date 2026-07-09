CJP announces Parliament march on July 20; asks students, parents to join in

In an X post on Wednesday night, Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to join the march, saying Parliament was the appropriate forum to raise the issue.

"Thanks for all your messages to break my hunger strike, but that wouldn't help the 20 students who committed suicide, nor will that help protect the mountains of Ladakh or the rivers of India...

"If you really want to help, then do a little more than messages from comfy couches; come to Delhi and to Jantar Mantar on July 20, when the monsoon session of Indian Parliament starts. Together, we'll start a very peaceful march to the Sansad and appeal to our honourable MPs to take the issue up and find a lasting solution," Wangchuk's post read.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video on X, showing him confronting Delhi Police personnel over their alleged refusal to allow tarpaulins at the protest site despite heavy rain.

In the video, Dipke contrasted the dry clothes of police personnel, who were sitting under a waterproof tent, with the conditions faced by protesters exposed to the rain and questioned why tarpaulins were not being allowed.

"Delhi Police is not allowing us to bring in tarpaulins. It rained all night, and we need them to protect the students who have been on a hunger strike for the past 12 days. For the last three days, we have been struggling to get the tarpaulins inside the protest site," Dipke said in the video.

In another post, he thanked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and veteran CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali for visiting Jantar Mantar and extending their support to the students' demand for Pradhan's resignation.

In a statement, the CJP said Sawant assured protesters that he would raise the issue in Parliament during the monsoon session, while Subhashini Ali expressed solidarity with students, parents and youths affected by repeated irregularities in examinations. Both leaders backed the demand for a transparent and credible examination system and accountability for repeated failures, it said.