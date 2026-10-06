CJP activists getting police notices, being pressured not to join October 10 Delhi protest: Abhijeet Dipke

Targeting the BJP-led government, Dipke also claimed 'One Nation, One Election' was merely a slogan and that the intention was "one nation, one political party".

The CJP founder was addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

The CJP has proposed an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on October 10 to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.