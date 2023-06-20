Begin typing your search...

CJI Chandrachud to participate in Yoga event at Supreme Court

June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day globally.

ByANIANI|20 Jun 2023 4:10 PM GMT
 Supreme Court (Photo: ANI) 

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 9th International Day for Yoga on Wednesday, a Yoga event will be organized in the Supreme Court for officers and staff members of the Registry, which will also be attended by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other judges. The event will be held at 8.30 am in the 'Yoga and Recreation Hall' in the Supreme Court of India.

The Yoga Asanas performed will be supervised by experts. "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India and Hon'ble Judges will also participate in the event. Participation in the event is on a voluntary basis and Yoga Asanas will be supervised by Yoga Expert(s)," said a statement from the Supreme Court.

Nation9th International Day for YogaYoga asanasChief Justice of India
ANI

