Civic body recruitment scam: CBI raid underway at Firhad Hakim's residence

On September 26, the CBI raided around six locations in West Bengal regarding an alleged corruption case involving the appointment of ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools.

ByANIANI|8 Oct 2023 6:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-08 06:31:18.0  )
Civic body recruitment scam: CBI raid underway at Firhad Hakims residence
KOLKATA: A search operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is underway at the residence of Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister in West Bengal Cabinet Firhad Hakim in connection with alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment.

Further details are awaited.

On September 26, the CBI raided around six locations in West Bengal regarding an alleged corruption case involving the appointment of ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools.

CBI conducted searches at around 6 locations, including Behala, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and Howrah, at the premises of private persons related to private companies, during further investigation of a case.

During searches, incriminating documents and articles have been recovered, according to a CBI official.


ANI

