CISF deployed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after SC's order

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court's order to hand over security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the hearing of the suo motu case of the rape and murder of the trainee doctor there, CISF personnel were deployed to beef up the security at the hospital and college complex in all shifts.

Earlier on August 21, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal on the deployment of CISF personnel at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in response to the rising protests following the rape and murder incident of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the institution.

Speaking on the deployment and the number of CISF personnel deployed, the Deputy Inspector General of CISF, K Pratap Singh, said on Thursday, "You can see we have already deployed.

You will find us deployed on all the shifts. That detail (the number of CISFs deployed) is not appropriate on my part to say. Let us do our job. It will all happen; just wait and watch."

This move comes as West Bengal faces a period of heightened agitation, with protesters voicing various grievances. The CISF's intervention is expected to bolster security efforts and help mitigate any potential threats to public peace.