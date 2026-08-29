Cipla Pharma license cancellation: FDA withdraws order after HC raps it for going "overboard"

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the FDA has acted against the "principles of natural justice".

The FDA said it would withdraw the license cancellation order forthwith and issue a fresh show cause notice to the company, pursuant to which a reasoned order would be passed.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cancelled the drug sale licenses of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd's carrying and forwarding facility at Wadki in Pune for serious irregularities related to the packaging, storage and recall of Reactin Plus Tablets, with effect from August 27.

On Friday evening, Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences said it had challenged the action while clarifying that the FDA order didn't allege any concerns about the safety, quality or efficacy of its products, nor does it involve or indicate any patient safety issue.