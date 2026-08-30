Chris Gayle pays floral tribute at Oommen Chandy’s tomb in Kottayam

Gayle arrived in Kottayam by helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram and landed at Puthupally around 12.25 pm.

Puthupally MLA Chandy Oommen, his sister Mariya Oommen and representatives of the Puthupally panchayat received Gayle on his arrival, they said.

Gayle then travelled to Puthupally Church in a vehicle driven by Chandy Oommen and paid floral tribute at the tomb of Oommen Chandy.

Chandy Oommen is the son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.