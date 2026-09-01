Chorus grows for increasing JEE-Advanced attempts to 3; aspirants petition Education Ministry

At present, aspirants are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years. The first attempt must be taken in the year of passing Class 12 and the second attempt in the following consecutive year.

Over 12,000 aspirants have petitioned the Ministry of Education, IIT Council and the Joint Admission Board (JAB) urging that the attempts be either raised to three or the two attempts be allowed in three consecutive years.

The top-scoring 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE-Main are allowed to appear for JEE-Advanced. Students are allowed to appear for JEE-Main six times in three consecutive years, starting with the year the student clears Class 12.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET (UG)], the single entrance test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, allows unlimited chances to candidates with no age bar.

"Under the current policy, students are limited to only two consecutive attempts, while JEE-Main allows three attempts within the same admission system. If improvement is allowed in JEE-Main, why is it restricted in JEE-Advanced?