She narrated the incident during a conversation with her mother Sonia Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi, a video of which was shared by them on social media platforms on Tuesday.

"After the Emergency, when dadi (Indira Gandhi) lost the election, we moved to a different house. I remember there was a lot of tension," Priyanka Gandhi says in the video.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reminisce about their first day at school after Indira Gandhi lost the election in 1977.

"I remember a little boy coming and telling me, 'Tera chacha (Sanjay Gandhi) jail mein hai, chor hai tera chacha'. So I slapped him; he started crying and went to the teacher, and I got a scolding," Priyanka Gandhi recalls in the video of her conversation with her mother and brother.